Your weekend playlist with the Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler Childers, and new Philly music

There’s a new Rolling Stones song, and Friday is the first big post-Labor Day release date of the season with Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts leading the way.

But there are also new albums from Philadelphians Low Cut Connie, Terrell Stafford, Irreversible Entanglements, and an archival gem from Buzz Zeemer. Plus new releases by Allison Russell, Courtney Barnett, James Blake, Ashley McBryde, and Tyler Childers.

All that and more on this week’s playlist, which spotlights Sting and Shaggy’s One Fine Day festival as well as the free Haverford Township Music Festival (which actually happens in Havertown) on Saturday.

The Haverford fest features blues rocker Dana Fuchs, Asbury Park singer-guitarist-drummer (and Low Cut Connie alum) Rachel Ana Dobken and The Split Squad, with members of the Plimsouls and Blondie.

One Fine Day is part of a jam packed weekend at the Mann. On Friday, Beck and French pop-rock band Phoenix share bring their “Summer Odyssey Tour” to to town, with Bucks County-raised Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood opening, along with Sir Chloe.

The Sting-Shaggy fest features bass virtuoso Thundercat, New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas, Brooklyn mariachi band Flor de Tolache, and Philly’s G. Love & Special Sauce. And on Sunday, country-bluegrass singer Childers, whose new Rustin’ in the Rain is partly inspired by Elvis Presley, plays a show that was originally planned to be held at the Met Philly.

Corinne Bailey Rae, whose new Black Rainbows is inspired by works collected by artist Theaster Gates, plays the TLA Friday. That night, The Tallest Man On Earth — that’s 5′ 7′′ Swedish songwriter Kristian Matsson — plays Union Transfer. And highly entertaining punk Jeff Rosenstiock, whose Hell Mode came out last week, plays the Fillmore on Sunday.

Temple University music educator and trumpeter Terell Stafford celebrates his new Between Two Worlds at South Jazz Kitchen on Friday and Saturday. Accomplished jazz-R&B vocalist Gregory Porter closes out the summer at the Dell Music Center on Sunday. And Irreversible Entanglements, the free jazz quintet fronted by spoken word poet Moor Mother, marks the arrival of their new Protect Your Light on Sunday at Solar Myth.

A new music series is kicking off at the W Philadelphia, curated by Joshua Lang. DJs and live bands take up residence in the hotels’ two venues — WET Bar and the Living Room — every Friday and Saturday.

The Stones rolled out their new track, “Angry” this week, the lead track to Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original music since 2005. It’s a trashy riff-rocker that finds Mick Jagger announcing he’s “still taking the pills,” and a sure sign a 2024 tour is coming.

Low Cut Connie’s Art Dealers will bring Adam Weiner’s band to the Xponential Music Festival on Sept. 24. Buzz Zeemer’s Lost and Found collects unreleased 1990s tracks by the Philly band fronted by ace tunesmith and current Travel Lanes leader Frank Brown that included guitarist Tommy Conwell.

Other new tunes of note: Memphis rapper GloRilla’s “Wrong One” and octogenarian Memphis photographer William Eggleston’s “Improvisation” with Brian Eno from his forthcoming 512. Russell’s The Returner follows up her terrific 2021 Outside Child and Barnett’s End of the Day is an all-instrumental mood piece that will bring her to the Sanctuary at the First Unitarian Church on Oct. 14.