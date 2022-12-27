You may like Weezer, but we’re betting you never got a billboard from them.

As of this weekend, one South Jersey fan did, thanks to a pumpkin carving contest.

Located on White Horse Pike near Florence Avenue in Berlin, Camden County, the billboard honors a fan named Logan for their win in the contest with a simple message: “Hi Logan this is your billboard. We hope you like it. — Weezer.” Equally simple is the message’s presentation: a white background with black Comic Sans font, and a lone pumpkin emoji.

The band posted a photo of the billboard on their social media on Monday, writing that they got Logan’s billboard up “just in time for Christmas.”

Logan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Despite its simplicity, most drivers who pass the sign will not get the message.

In October, the band held “Weezerween,” in which the group challenged fans to create Weezer-themed jack-o-lanterns. Winners, the band said at the time, would win their “very own billboard somewhere in America.”

The band announced the winners of the contest in November, giving the gold to New Jersey’s Logan and Caroline from Wisconsin. As of this weekend, Weezer made good on their billboard promise.

Logan’s billboard, though, isn’t the band’s first foray into roadside signage. This October, Weezer bought a billboard near Salt Lake City as a thank you to a fan who had bought a billboard in June that consisted only of the band’s name in black Comic Sans text on a white background.

Weezer’s billboard response went up just down the road from the fan’s initial message, and read “Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road. — Weezer.” It, too, was a white background with black Comic Sans font.

“They’re a great band,” Cory Hunter Winn, the fan who bought the initial Utah billboard, told the Salt Lake Tribune. “They’re the all-time greatest, as far as I’m concerned.”

Founded in 1992, Weezer has become known for hits such as “My Name Is Jonas,” “Buddy Holly,” and “Beverly Hills.” Their latest EP, SZNZ: Winter, was released last week.