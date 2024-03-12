Weezer’s Blue Album anniversary tour stops in Philadelphia in September

Weezer, the Los Angeles alt-rock band, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its 1994 debut album, Weezer (better known as “The Blue Album”), with a nationwide tour. The “Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour” will stop at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 13.

Kicking off in early September in Minnesota before ending in Inglewood, Ca., the 22-stop tour will also feature Oklahoma-born psych rock band the Flaming Lips and indie rock band Dinosaur Jr. from Massachusetts.

Weezer last performed in Philadelphia in a 5-hour-plus marathon of a concert at Citizens Bank Park in 2021 as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and the Interrupters.

The band announced the tour on Instagram, with band members — Rivers Cuomo (vocals, guitar), Patrick Wilson (drums), Brian Bell (rhythm guitar, keyboard, vocals), Scott Shriner (bass) — dressed as astronauts and preparing for a rocket launch.

Advertisement

Renowned filmmaker Spike Jonze directed Weezer music videos, including “Undone,” in the early part of his career.

“The Blue Album” remains one of Weezer’s most beloved records, featuring popular hits “Buddy Holly,” “Undone — The Sweater Song,” and “Say It Ain’t So.” The album has been compared to Nirvana’s Nevermind for its impact on rock in the 1990s and Rolling Stone named it as one of the 500 greatest albums of all time. The band will perform the entire LP at each show, along with other hits and deep cuts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the band’s website. Presale tickets for Weezer’s fan club will be available beginning Wednesday, March 13 at noon. Citibank users can also get early access to presale tickets between Wednesday, March 13 at 9 a.m. and Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m., accessible at citientertainment.com.