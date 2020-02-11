In a 2007 VH1 performance, Scott said that she wrote “The Way” while working in DJ Jazzy Jeff’s studio. Scott told Jeff, “If you pay me $263 ... I will stain and polyurethane” the walls in the lobby of his studio. Jeff agreed. And while Scott worked, she said, she would hum soulful riffs to catch Jeff’s attention. Soon after, she was invited into the recording room where she shared “The Way," eventually recording it.