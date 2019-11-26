Willow and Jaden Smith’s co-headlining stop at the Fillmore this week was a family affair.
Monday night brought the Willow & Erys tour to the Fillmore, where dad Will Smith, 51, joined son Jaden, 21, onstage for a surprise performance of the 2017 single “Icon.” Video posted to social media from those in attendance captured the moment:
“You know I had to show up for Philly,” the West Philadelphia native told the crowd following the performance. Understandably, some fans freaked out at seeing the Fresh Prince in the flesh:
But Will wasn’t the only elder Smith present for Monday’s Fillmore stop. As it turns out, Smith family matriarch Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, also appeared onstage briefly, according to a photo shared to Instagram. Jada reposted the photo to her Instagram story, writing that the Smiths shared a “family moment onstage” in Philly:
While Smith appeared onstage with his two youngest children this week in Philly, earlier this month, he appeared in a Matrix parody with his eldest son, Trey, 27. Smith famously turned down the role of Neo in the film, which ultimately went to Keanu Reeves, instead opting to make the box office flop Wild Wild West. Since then, Smith and Trey began shooting a home movie called The Treytrix, which Smith shared to his popular Instagram account.
The Philly native doesn’t return to his homeland often, but Smith is currently keeping his roots alive with a couple of Philly-related projects. The actor is at work on a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot via his multimedia company Westbrook and he is also serving as executive producer on a docu-series highlighting Philly’s Urban Youth Racing School, which is scheduled to arrive next year via Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment.