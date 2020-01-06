Another Philadelphia radio veteran is taking over the midday slot at 102.9 WMGK-FM following former host Debbi Calton’s recent retirement from the station after 26 years.
Matt Cord will now be on the air from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on WMGK with The Matt Cord Show, parent company Beasley Broadcast Group has announced. Cord, who also works as the 76ers in-arena announcer, hosted mornings on fellow Beasley station 95.7 BEN-FM in a slot previously held by current 98.1 WOGL host Marilyn Russell.
“I’m so thrilled to continue Debbi Calton’s incredible legacy with the WMGK workplace audience,” Cord said of his move. “I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work side-by-side with Philly radio legend John DeBella and longtime afternoon drive personality Andre Gardner.”
Cord himself is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose career in the area stretches back to the heyday of Y-100, where he worked as an afternoon drive host. In 2005, he joined the on-air staff as an evening and afternoon host at WMMR, where he remained up until his move to BEN-FM in 2016. A Glen Mills native, Cord began working in radio in 1988 at Long Island, New York station WBLI-FM.
While Cord’s move to WMGK was made official today, the host began teasing his new gig via social media last week, writing that he was taking “test rides” until “the mountain opens up.”
Cord’s move to Calton’s former time slot comes more than six months after WMGK announced her impending retirement. Station program director Bill Weston said it was “fortunate” that the station was able to “replace one radio legend with another.”
“Matt’s personality, combined with his passion for classic rock, love of radio, and dedication to our loyal fans, made him the perfect choice to take over middays on the station,” Weston said.