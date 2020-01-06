Cord himself is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose career in the area stretches back to the heyday of Y-100, where he worked as an afternoon drive host. In 2005, he joined the on-air staff as an evening and afternoon host at WMMR, where he remained up until his move to BEN-FM in 2016. A Glen Mills native, Cord began working in radio in 1988 at Long Island, New York station WBLI-FM.