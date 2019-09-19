A new host will take over at 88.5 WXPN’s World Cafe music program early next month.
Raina Douris will be World Cafe’s host starting Oct. 7. Douris comes to Philly’s airwaves from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Toronto, where she most recently hosted Mornings on CBC Music. Previously, Douris also worked at Toronto station 102.1 CFNY The Edge, and was voted “Best Radio Personality in Toronto” in 2014 and 2015 in polls from Now Magazine.
“This means I am moving to Philadelphia and I am looking forward to cheering for dem eagles and saying ‘jawn’ and calling sprinkles ‘jimmies’ and nervously saying ‘hi would you like to be friends with me’ to people,” Douris tweeted following the announcement that she would be joining WXPN.
Douris’ run as host comes following Talia Schlanger’s tenure on World Cafe, which previously began in late 2016 with Schlanger serving as contributing host. Schlanger, a fellow former CBC broadcaster, announced she would be leaving the program back in June. Schlanger assumed full-time hosting duties of World Cafe in 2017, succeeding original host David Dye.
“Raina brings a lot to World Cafe, including a deep love and knowledge of music and a refreshing way of communicating that on the radio and social platforms to a national audience,” XPN general manager Roger LaMay said.
Recorded here in Philadelphia, World Cafe launched in 1991, and is currently distributed to more than 200 stations nationwide via NPR. The show airs on WXPN from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.