WXPN residency program to support Black artists who play blues, country, roots, and bluegrass

Local radio station WXPN aims to amplify the voices of Black musicians of country, bluegrass, roots, folk and other Americana genres through a new residency program.

The Black Opry Residency, funded by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, is a project that gives five musicians from around the country a chance to take part in songwriting sessions, career development workshops, and networking opportunities with big-name industry leaders.

By offering these resources, WXPN general manager and Black Opry Residency executive producer Roger Lamay said the aim is to broaden their audiences and magnify the voices of emerging artists.

“Music labels aren’t in the artist development business anymore,” he said. “They used to sign new artists and say, ‘OK, we’ll work with them for a few years and eventually they will be successful.’ That’s sort of going away. Our mission is to connect artists and audiences. That’s what we do — give artists more tools and exposure to move forward.”

The five musicians selected for the pilot program are Tylar Bryant, Denita, Grace Givertz, The Kentucky Gentlemen, and Philly artist Samantha Rise. Since joining the residency in February, they have attended weekly online mentoring sessions with management and public relations experts, focusing on touring, publishing and licensing, radio promotion, marketing, and other topics.

The sessions will continue in person during the program’s creative residency week beginning Saturday. Singer-songwriter Frankie Staton and celebrity media strategist and Philadelphia native Dyana Williams will lead workshops with the artists. A songwriting session with Philly musician Amos Lee is also on the schedule.

The residency week will close out with all five musicians putting on a free concert on March 24, a moment Rise said they’re “nervously anxious and excited” to deliver to local fans of Americana music.

“Philly is not ready for this kind of talent,” Rise, 35, said. “It’s going to be an action-packed itinerary, but it’s going to be wonderful.”

According to a news release, the concert will be broadcast live on WXPN-FM, online at xpn.org, and streamed on NPR Live Sessions. Philly audio production company Rowhome Productions will document the Black Opry Residency for an eventual podcast series, Lamay said.

The Black Opry Residency Showcase will take place at World Cafe Live on March 24.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. The concert is free for all guests and RSVP is required.

To reserve a ticket, go to worldcafelive.com.