This Record Store Day, snag a copy of WXPN-FM’s all-Philly LP, ‘Homegrown Originals.’ For free.

For Record Store Day on Saturday, WXPN-FM (88.5) will release Home Grown Originals, Volume 2, a 10-track LP that contains previously unreleased music from 10 Philly artists with songs recorded exclusively for the radio station.

It’s the second year in a row that the University of Pennsylvania radio station has gotten into the vinyl business for the music lover’s holiday in which fans will line up at stores across the Philadelphia region to buy limited edition vinyl releases while supplies last.

At 11 area independent stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, local music fans will find this year’s Homegrown supply, which will be available as a free-with-purchase item. Rules will vary depending on the store, but they general idea is: if you buy a lot of stuff, you’ve got a good chance of scoring the all-local LP, gratis.

The Hometown set includes songs by Low Cut Connie, Gladie, Hurry, Julia Pratt, Greg Mendez, Karlia, Speedy Ortiz, Caring Less, Moustapha Noumbissi, and Slaughter Beach, Dog.

The songs were recorded in various XPN settings, including Free at Noon concerts, the Key studio sessions, and at last year’s rain-soaked XPoNential Festival at Camden’s Wiggins Park.

The 11 participating stores include three in Philadelphia: Repo Records on South Street, Hideaway Music in Chestnut Hill, and Main Street Music in Manayunk, where stellar power pop band Hurry is one of several bands playing Saturday afternoon.

Other Pennsylvania stores stocking the album are Siren Records in Doylestown, Newtown Book & Record Exchange in Newtown, Forever Changes in Phoenixville, Iko’s Music Trade in York, A Day in the Life in Lancaster, and Compact Disc Center in Bethlehem. The New Jersey shops are Tunes in Voorhees Twp., and Sound Effects in Hackettstown.

This year’s Homegrown grew from six artists to 10, and from a limited edition of 300 total copies to 625. XPN local host John Vettese said in a statement: “Homegrown Originals was so well-received by the music community last year that we’re able to do even more this year … With a variety of genres from R&B to folk to rock to pop, Homegrown Originals Volume 2 is a unique snapshot of the Southeastern PA music community from the past year.”