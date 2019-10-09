The advent of the Connie Club is one of several changes afoot at WXPN. World Cafe host Talia Schlanger departed last month and her replacement on the syndicated show, which is distributed to over 200 stations via NPR. Her replacement Raina Douris is due to take over this fall, with Stephen Kallao hosting in the meantime. And the station has also recently debuted Culture Cypher Radio, a monthly Friday night hip-hop show hosted by John Morrison.