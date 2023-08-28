Country star Zach Bryan has a new album, and he’s coming to the Linc

Country singer Zach Bryan spent a good deal of the last year living in Philadelphia, but it’s unclear if he still has a residence here.

Back in May, when the meteorically-rising Oklahoma raised star was in the midst of his two-night-sold-out stand at the Wells Fargo Center, he posted about his breakup with his Philly-based girlfriend, and he doesn’t post about the Phillies so much anymore. And last week, his publicist said he wasn’t sure where Bryan was actually living when not on tour these days.

But in any case, Bryan is headed back to Philadelphia. On Friday, he released a new album, the scruffy, rough-cut and uncompromising Zach Bryan, which includes guests spots from Kacey Musgraves, The War & the Treaty, and the Lumineers. It’s the first full-length release for the prolific storytelling, self-scrutinizing and often sorrowful songwriter whose fans sang along to his every word at the Wells Fargo Center in the spring.

» READ MORE: Review: Zach Bryan lights up the Wells Fargo Center in the first of two ‘Burn, Burn, Burn’ shows in South Philly

And now, Bryan has announced “The Quittin Time Tour” in support of the new album that will kick off in March and bring him to Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 7, 2024. Opening acts in Philly are the Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner. Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, and Sierra Ferrell are opening some other dates on the tour, which includes a State College, Pa. show at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 14.

Bryan, who released a live album in 2021 called All My Homiez Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks) is making tickets available through zachbryanpresale.com. Registration is open now for a pre-sale that begins Sept. 6, with a general on sale to follow on Sept. 8.