As Bob Dylan points out in the liner notes of Blues With Friends, Dion knows his way around the blues, and (in an understatement), he “knows how to sing.” In fact, the Bronx-bred Dion DiMucci — who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for hits from the doo-wop “I Wonder Why” to the streetwise “The Wanderer” — immersed himself in the blues at an early age and has turned to the music often in recent years.