‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

Battle-weary Puss, having used up eight of his nine lives and forced to live with a cat lady, goes in search of the one thing that will restore his nine-livelihood. Animation from the folks who brought you Shrek, featuring the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. (Rated PG. Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 21, in theaters.)

‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser, getting lots of Oscar buzz, plays a morbidly obese, homebound teacher, embarrassed by his appearance, who relates mostly to his visiting nurse. Seeking some value to his own existence, he tries to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). With Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton. Directed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, The Wrestler). (Rated R. Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 21, in theaters.)

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

The kind of all-star cast comedy-mystery that used to open in theaters, it stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a Southern-fried Hercules Poirot. This time he’s in Greece solving a crime at his wealthy host’s murder-mystery weekend. Written and directed by Rian Johnson. Netflix paid a fortune for this film and another sequel, so the streaming service sure hopes it brings in new viewers. With Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and many more. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Friday, Dec. 23, on Netflix.)

‘Babylon’

Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land) wrote and directed this epic look at debauched Hollywood during the transition from silent films to sound. Be it Babylon or Sodom and Gomorrah, it plays like the lust child of Singing in the Rain and Caligula. Sure to be remembered during awards season. Stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, and a cast of thousands. Most of them naked. (Rated R. Premieres Friday, Dec. 23, in theaters.)

‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’

Music-filled biopic about the life of the great Whitney Houston, portrayed by Naomi Ackie. Don’t worry, the singing is Whitney. With Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, and Stanley Tucci as record label boss Clive Davis. Directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet, Eve’s Bayou.) Written by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Friday, Dec. 23, in theaters.)

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’

Based on the book by Roald Dahl and the Tony-winning stage musical songs by Tim Minchin, comes this colorful, big-budget song-and-dance-fest about a brilliant, feisty young girl with the world’s worst parents. She changes her own story and empowers others to do the same. Starring newcomer Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, and Lashana Lynch. Directed by Matthew Warchus. (Rated PG. Premieres Sunday, Dec. 25, on Netflix.)