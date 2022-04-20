Sid Mark, 88, the radio DJ who entertained generations of listeners in Philadelphia and across the U.S. playing the music of Frank Sinatra for more than 65 years, has died.

Mr. Mark’s death was confirmed by David Heim, a communications manager for Audacy, the Philadelphia based company that owns WPHT-AM (1210), the Philly radio station that carried Mr. Mark’s “Sundays With Sinatra” program. A cause of death was not given.

Mr. Mark’s longevity - and his loyalty to Sinatra - was legendary. In addition with “Sundays with Sinatra,” he also had a long running Philadelphia show called “Fridays with Frank” and a nationally syndicated program “Sounds of Sinatra.”

All three were focused almost exclusively on the Hoboken, N.J. born saloon singer and master of the Great American Songbook whose music Mr Mark never tired of, and with whom Mr. Mark had a decades-spanning friendship until Sinatra’s death in 1998.

In Sinatra loving families, Mr. Mark’s radio shows - marked by his classy on-air presence and boundless enthusiasm for all phases of Ole Blue Eyes’ career, as well as his skill as a salesman for the show’s Italian food sponsors - connected generations.

Sundays With Sinatra’s promotional message summed it up: “Your grandfather listened. Your mother listened. And now you listen.” And Mr. Mark’s show’s regularly featured a clip[ of the two friends in conversation: “God bless you, Frank Sinatra,” Mr. Mark was heard to say. “I love you too, Sidney ,” the singer responded.

On Tuesday, Audacy Philadelphia marketing manager David Yadgaroff said in a statement that Mark was the host of “the longest running, single artist, syndicated radio program in America,” which most recently ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this past Sunday, although it was a taped archive edition, as it has been in the recent past during Mr. Mark’s health struggles.

Yadgaroff added: “We lost a man who speaks for a living, whose audience has been enraptured by every word — eloquent and articulate. Sid’s radio career spanned 65 years, the last 22 at Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and 43 years of national syndication. He presented the music of Frank Sinatra from the standpoint of a friend as well as a fan …Sid was the leading authority on Frank Sinatra and his entertainment legacy.”

David Dye, the Philadelphia rock DJ whose Dave’s World show air on WXPN-FM (88.5) on Sundays and who have been a mainstay on Philadelphia radio since the early 1970s called Mr. Mark “a true gentleman who who found his niche and served Frank’s people. I loved his work.” Dye noted that Mr. Mark’s devotion to Sinatra was such that his production company was called Orange productions, named after the singer’s favorite color.