i used my bike as a barricade to postpone riot police from entering where we were protesting. that worked for a second until they surrounded me, threw my bike, slammed me to the ground, picked me up, twisted my arm til i screamed and shoved me up against the glass building. the cop was looking me dead in my eyes almost growling at me he was so angry. i kept repeating “too many of my people have died” over and over again. he began to put handcuffs on me and then another cop told him to let me go. i was trying to leave but then remembered my bike. in this video, i am trying to explain to the cops that i need to get my bike back that they threw. before letting me get my bike this cop pushes me to the ground and threatens me again. the cop and i both got hit with a water bottle people in the crowd were throwing. i got my bike and zu and i were able to leave out. i was sick to my stomach with adrenaline shaking after leaving the scene. today was a lot. ive seen so much i havent witnessed in real life before. my head hurts but my heart hurts more 🖤 always willing and ready to put my heart on the line for what i believe in. rough day today. happy i am not arrested, grateful i am alive. still processing everything that happened today . 📹: @phil_the_human