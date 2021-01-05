That feeling brought back memories of seeing the likes of Colón and Tito Puente at Robin Hood Dell as well as time spent in the park with Vázquez’s family. “My father, my grandfather, and my uncles all used to own bodegas. You’re speaking to the kid that used to fill the refrigerators and slice the cold cuts. But my father was also a left-handed softball pitcher, so on Sundays he would close the store to play in Fairmount Park. Those are great memories.”