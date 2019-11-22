Paul McCartney, “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry.” Macca is out with two new songs, each of which display the septuagenarian songwriter’s melodic gift. Both were recorded for Egypt Station, McCartney’s 2018 album produced by Greg Kurstin, and will be available as a limited-released, double-sided single for the upcoming Black Friday version of Record Store Day on Nov. 29. The new songs signal a busy upcoming year for the cute Beatle, who last week was announced as the headliner at the 50th anniversary edition of England’s Glastonbury festival in June.