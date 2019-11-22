Paul McCartney, “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry.” Macca is out with two new songs, each of which display the septuagenarian songwriter’s melodic gift. Both were recorded for Egypt Station, McCartney’s 2018 album produced by Greg Kurstin, and will be available as a limited-released, double-sided single for the upcoming Black Friday version of Record Store Day on Nov. 29. The new songs signal a busy upcoming year for the cute Beatle, who last week was announced as the headliner at the 50th anniversary edition of England’s Glastonbury festival in June.
Dessa. Last year, Minnesota rapper and singer Dessa was featured on the Lin-Manuel Miranda-curated The Hamilton Mixtape and published an essay collection called My Own Devices: True Stories From the Road on Music, Science and Senseless Love. Last month, she released Sound the Bells: Recorded Live at Orchestra Hall, a collection of her songs recorded with the Minnesota Orchestra. She’s touring with a live hip-hop band and a string quartet. Sunday at City Winery.
David Byrne’s American Utopia feat. the Roots, “Road To Nowhere.” Former Talking Heads leader Byrne brought his American Utopia tour through Philadelphia twice last year, and now the show is on Broadway in expanded form. This past week, Byrne and his gray-suited cast of marching musicians did The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the members of the Black Thought and Questlove-led house band joined in. American Utopia is at the Hudson Theatre in New York through Feb. 16.
Jaden x Willow Smith. It’s a brother-and-sister act, playing in their famous father’s hometown. Siblings Jaden and Willow Smith both released solo albums this summer — Erys and Willow, respectively — both featuring assists from Tyler, the Creator and friend of President Trump’s A$AP Rocky. There’s no word on whether their actor dad, also known as the Fresh Prince, might drop in, but he was a surprise guest when Willow played the Roots Picnic in 2016. Monday at the Fillmore.
Soul Glo. The African American hard-core punk band led by Philadelphians Ruben Polo and Pierce Jordan take no prisoners on their confrontational new album The N---- In Me Is Me, whose nine unruly tracks clock in at 17 minutes. (The song titles are all numerals such as “21” and “32,” except for one called “noise tracc.”) Love Club and Big Scary Indian open. Wednesday at Boot & Saddle.