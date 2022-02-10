The Peach Music Festival will return to Montage Mountain in Scranton this summer, with the Black Crowes, Trey Anastasio Band and Billy Strings headlining.

It’s the 10th anniversary for the jam band fest, staged by Live Nation, which began in 2012 as an Allman Brothers-connected gathering. This year’s multi-stage fest will take place from June 30 to July 3, and is the first of the region’s annual summer festivals to announce its lineup.

Top line headlining status will be shared by the Crowes, the reunited brother band fronted by Chris and Rich Robinson; Anastasio, the Phish guitarist who is a Peach regular known for sitting in with other acts, and Billy Strings, the bluegrass phenom born William Apostol who is nominated for two Grammys for his album Renewal.

Also on the bill are Grateful Dead-inspired band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, reggae from Steel Pulse and The Wailers, blues guitarist Samantha Fish, and funk jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. There are also many Allman Brothers Band related acts, including Jaimoe & Friends featuring original ABB drummer Jai Johanson and an all-star tribute to the ABB’s Eat A Peach album, which was released in 1972.

The festival concludes with a July 3 fireworks display. Tickets are on sale at thepeachmusicfestival.com.

The Peach, which went on in 2021 after missing one year due to COVID, takes it spot on the 2022 calendar of nationally prominent festivals that announced in the last month. Three are all planning to return after skipping two calendar years due to the pandemic.

Coachella returns to the California desert on two successive weekends starting April 15, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West as headliners and Philly acts Pink Sweat$, Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy on the bill.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival runs on two weekends starting April 29 and closing May 8, with a lineup that includes the Crowes and Strings, plus Willie Nelson, Erykah Badu, the Foo Fighter and Stevie Nicks. And Bonnaroo returns to Manchester, Tennessee from June 16 to 19, with lots of Philly acts making the trip, including Japanese Breakfast, The War On Drugs, Tierra Whack and Mt. Joy.

Details have not yet been announced for other Philly area festivals such as The Roots Picnic and Firefly Festivals, which are traditionally held in June (though Firefly was moved to September last year due to the pandemic); Made In America, which happens on Labor Day weekend; and Xponential Music Festival, which made a permanent shift to September last year.

In other Philly concert news this week, The Who - who are also playing JazzFest - announced that they are bringing their The Who Hits Back! tour to the Wells Fargo Center on May 20. Tickets for that show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

And the Robin Pecknold-fronted indie band Fleet Foxes announced that their Shore Tour, named for a 2021 album, will play the Mann Center on August 12. Tickets for that show also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.