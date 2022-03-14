Pearl Jam is coming to Camden.

The long-standing Eddie Vedder-led Seattle rock band will play the Waterfront Music Pavilion on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River in September.

The show is in support of Gigaton, the band’s 11th studio album, which was released in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Most of the shows on the band’s 2022 tour, which kicks off May 3 in San Diego, were originally scheduled for 2020, but there was no Philadelphia-area stop. The Sept. 14 Camden date is new.

Pearl Jam has a long history in the Philly market. The grunge survivors have played 25 shows in the region, including early 1990s shows at J.C. Dobbs on South Street and the Trocadero in Chinatown, two dates at the Borgata in Atlantic City in 2005, four shows at the Spectrum in 2009 that were the final performances at the since-demolished sports arena, and the inaugural Made in America festival in 2012.

In 2016, the band played its 1991 breakout album Ten in its entirety to celebrate its 10th sellout show in South Philly, and in 2020, the band released a video of that show on Philly-founded streaming platform Nugs.net as a fund-raiser for its PJ Votes voter-mobilization drive.

Last month, Vedder released Earthling, his third solo album, which includes guest appearances by Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Ringo Starr. He performed a handful of dates in support of the album backed by a band that included Irish songwriter Glen Hansard, bassist Pino Palladino, and Josh Klinghoffer, who is a touring member of Pearl Jam.

On all 2022 Pearl Jam dates, Klinghoffer’s band Pluralone will open.

Tickets for Camden show are available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, the ticket service’s anti-bot verification system, which is open now, with Verified Fan tickets going on sale Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. Registration is at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam.

Since when is it called the Waterfront Music Pavilion, you might ask? That’s the temporary new name of the Camden venue known as the BB&T Pavilion in recent years. The 25,000-capacity venue, which was founded in 1994, has also variously been known as the Blockbuster-Sony Music Entertainment Centre, the Tweeter Center at the Waterfront, and the Susquehanna Bank Center.

The naming rights agreement has expired between Live Nation and Truist, the Charlotte, N.C., holding company that formed when BB&T and SunTrust banks merged in 2019. Live Nation is using the Waterfront Music Pavilion name until a new naming rights partner is found.

Live Nation has been selling a $199 Lawn Pass for the 2022 concert season for general admission to the WMP, which opens its outdoor season with Tim McGraw at the WXTU-FM 92.5 anniversary show on May 20.

Shows include Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town on June 11, Chicago and Brian Wilson on July 13, the Black Keys on July 30, Incubus on Aug. 5 (which was also announced on Monday), and Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire on Aug. 18. The deal expires at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.