There’s a new 18th century-style coffee house at Penn

When Penn Libraries envisioned an exhibit for Philadelphia’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of of the signing of the Declaration of independence in 2026, they sought to create a space that explored the school’s revolutionary past, but also transported visitors back to the fiery days of rebellion, when debate consumed every corner of the city, including campus.

Last week, University of Pennsylvania’s Kislak Center for Special Collections, Rare Books and Manuscripts revealed that space: a full-scale recreation of a colonial coffee house, a centerpiece of Penn’s first major exhibit of the Semiquincentennial, as the 250th is also known.

“We wanted to try to evoke as best we could what it might have been like in the center of the revolutionary city,” said John Pollack, curator for the Kislak, standing inside the replica, located in one sixth-floor gallery at the Van Pelt Library. “We know that coffee houses were places of conversation, argument, and debate.”

Designed in the style of the Old London Coffee House, 18th-century Philly’s most famous coffee spot, the replica is no mere esoteric exhibit. But a cozy historical spot where planners hope students and visitors will bring a beverage and plop down in a Windsor chair. (The temporary space does not actually serve hot drinks; guests are encouraged to bring their favorite nonalcoholic beverage.) There, amid the cozy, 18th-century atmosphere, students can study, indulge the arguments of centuries past, or tackle topics roiling campuses today.

“The times marry each other,” said Brittany Merriam, director of exhibits at Penn Libraries, and the designer of the coffee house with Philly artist Preston Link. “These are turbulent periods, and Penn has been enmeshed in these really political areas all throughout the past. It is speaking to a time and place that could resonate.”

A place for rigorous debate

Replete with period furniture and chandeliers and papered with facsimile pamphlets and broadsides plucked from Penn’s Revolutionary-era collections, Penn’s coffeehouse has serious colonial cred. Dominoes and chess sets sit atop old wooden tables. Candles burn low on the bar (Revolutionary-era coffee houses often served up imported rum.) And above the fireplace mantle hangs an upside down portrait of England’s King George III, in which the bottom up monarch is famously posed beside a horse’s posterior.

“That would have been a form of protest,” smiled Merriam.

The replica recreates the first floor of a colonial coffee house, austere, utilitarian spaces where everyday merchants met to ink details and exchange news. Most often, 18th-century coffee houses — researchers say they were only a handful in the budding city — would boast upstairs rooms with mahogany tables and fine linen, where wealthier citizens could conduct their affairs in private rooms, and perhaps plan a revolution. Rowdier patriots stirred insurrection in one of Colonial Philly’s more than 100 tippling houses and pubs.

“Here is where the business went down,” said Merriam.

The setting is also meant to pull visitors into the center’s larger exhibit, “Revolution at Penn?,” which opened Thursday and runs through May 27, 2025. It features dozens of original prints, pamphlets, student notebooks and writings, letters, maps, manuscripts, including a first edition of Thomas Paine’s, “Common Sense” and a new, absurdly detailed map of nearly every homeowner and business in downtown Colonial Philadelphia.

Founded by Benjamin Franklin and other leading Philadelphians in 1740, and originally located on Arch Street, just blocks from Independence Hall, Penn could not escape the fractious political turmoil of 18th-century Philadelphia. The exhibit powerfully explores conflicts that roiled campus during the Revolution, and provokes new questions about the place of universities in America, then and now.

“These were big arguments about what a school is, who should go to school and who should manage it,” said Pollack. “Those arguments were political, they were religious, they were social, and cultural.”

It doesn’t avoid painful truths, like how women and Black people were not accepted to the university until the 1870’s. It offers new research into the roles women, free and enslaved Blacks, and indigenous peoples played in the campus conversation.

“Debates over education were part of larger arguments about liberty, freedom, and power,” said Pollack.

The coffee house will be open even when the gallery is not, he said.

“We want to get an audience in here,” he said.