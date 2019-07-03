Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters. Bad Santa himself is a musician, too, and has released several albums under his own name as well as with his tongue-in-cheek “psycho-billy” rock band the Boxmasters. Thornton, who briefly played in country legend Porter Wagoner’s band in the 1960s, fronts the Boxmasters with J.T. Andrew, and the group’s new album, Speck, moves in a British Invasion direction thanks to Beatles sound engineer Geoff Emerick, who produced it before his death in 2018. Promising Philly quartet Dominy opens. Sunday at Sellersville Theater.