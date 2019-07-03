Potty Mouth / Colleen Green. Western Massachusetts pop-punk trio Potty Mouth released their buzz building Hell Bent EP in 2013 when still in high school, then spent six years in record company limbo. The Abby Weems-led trio finally returned this year with the hyper catchy, uncompromised Snafu, with includes a song Weems wrote with Gina Schock of the Go-Gos. L.A. indie songwriter Colleen Green, who declaimed her desire to be more than a stoner rocker on 2015’s excellent I Want To Grow Up, shares early show bill. Sunday at 3 p.m. at Kung Fu Necktie.
Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters. Bad Santa himself is a musician, too, and has released several albums under his own name as well as with his tongue-in-cheek “psycho-billy” rock band the Boxmasters. Thornton, who briefly played in country legend Porter Wagoner’s band in the 1960s, fronts the Boxmasters with J.T. Andrew, and the group’s new album, Speck, moves in a British Invasion direction thanks to Beatles sound engineer Geoff Emerick, who produced it before his death in 2018. Promising Philly quartet Dominy opens. Sunday at Sellersville Theater.
Peter Frampton / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. At the height of his 1970s rock god popularity — Frampton Comes Alive sold 17 million copies — Peter Frampton played two of the biggest rock shows in Philadelphia history at JFK Stadium, opening for Yes in front of 130,000 in 1976 and headlining that venue before 90,000 the next year. Now, the ex-Humble Pie guitarist is getting ready to hang it up, due to being diagnosed with a degenerative muscle disease. His final tour brings along Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. Wednesday at the Met Philadelphia.
The O’Jays. Sound of Philadelphia stalwarts the O’Jays — who originally hail from Canton, Ohio, not Philly — have just released The Last Word, their first non-Christmas album in 15 years, which includes the topical “Above the Law,” co-written by soul great Betty Wright. Get on the love train with them when they top a Strawberry Mansion TSOP bill that also features Russell Thompkins Jr.’s New Stylistics, Bloodstone and The Intruders. Thursday at Dell Music Center.
Jimmie Vaughn. The older brother of Stevie Ray and a powerful influence on younger Texas blues players like Gary Clark Jr., Jimmie Vaughan doesn’t often tour in the these parts. But the former Fabulous Thunderbird and impeccable musician has just released Baby Please Come Home, his first studio album in eight years, a set of not-obvious covers of songs by T-Bone Walker, Lefty Frizzell and Philly jazz organ great Bill Doggett. Thursday at Ardmore Music Hall.