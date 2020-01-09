Daniel Lopatin, Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The soundtrack to Josh and Benny Safdie’s anxiety attack of a movie starring Adam Sandler is — thankfully — mellow by comparison. Daniel Lopatin, who normally records as Oneohtrix Point Never, is an electronic composer and producer who uses gurgling synth lines and honking sax solos to mirror the mood swings of Uncut’s adrenaline-junkie diamond dealer Howard Ratner. But because the music is often used as counterpoint in the nerve-jangling film — with pop star The Weeknd in a small role — it plays at a calmer, almost soothing pace when separated from the story on screen.