1) Tash Sultana

One-person Australian band Tash Sultana took time during the pandemic to regroup and get their bearings on Terra Firma, the 2021 album that effortlessly moves from soul to folk to funk. It will be fascinating to watch Sultana’s layered recordings being recreated in a solo performance. $49, 8 p.m., 6/24, Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com.

2) Puscifer

The third band fronted by prog-metal rock star and wine maker Maynard James Keenan — who also leads Tool and A Perfect Circle — are playing the Met Philly on their Existential Reckoning tour, in support of their 2020 album of the same name. $29-$99, 8 p.m. 6/24, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com.

3) Def Leppard / Motley Crue / Poison / Joan Jett

Whilst the Phillies are in San Diego, this show is the first in a series at Citizens Bank Park that will include dates with Dead and Co., Elton John, and Red Hot Chili Peppers later this summer. The 1980s hair metal and hard rock extravaganza is topped by Def Leppard, the Sheffield, England quintet fronted by Joe Elliott and featuring one armed drummer Rick Allen who scored heaps of hits like “Pour Some Sugar On Me.” Get there early for the great Joan Jett. $49-$750, 4:30 p.m., 6/25, One Citizens Bank Way, phillies.com

4) Sun Ra Arkestra

Last seen opening for Kurt Vile at Union Transfer earlier this month, Sun Ra Arkestra continues to carry on the legacy of their musical explorer founder, led by the remarkable Marshall Allen, the saxophonist who recently celebrated his 98th birthday. The Arkestra, whose Germantown home was designated a historical landmark by the Philadelphia Historical Commission last month, is playing Atlantic City in a show rescheduled from last August. $25, 8 p.m. 6/25, Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, anchorrockclub.com.

5) Praheed Kuhad

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Praheed Kuhad grew up in northern India listening to his parents’ Cliff Richards and Harry Belafonte records and became enamored of Elliott Smith while studying at NYU in the early 2010s. He got the Barack Obama bump in 2019 when the former President put his song “cold/mess” on his year-end playlist. He’s touring behind his bouncy, engaging new album The Way Lovers Do. $20, 8 p.m., 6/25, Music Hall at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

6) David Uosikkinen’s In the Pocket with Ben Arnold

The ongoing Philadelphia pop music history project, with an all-star band helmed by The Hooters drummer, released an album in 2021 with a title that nods to Nick Foles. It’s called The Philly Special and includes versions of The O’Jays’ “Back Stabbers,” Dead Milkmen’s “Punk Rock Girl,” and David Bowie’s “Young Americans,” the latter of which features Ben Arnold, who will opens this outdoor show. $20, 7 p.m., 6/25, Concerts Under The Stars, Upper Merion Township Building Park, 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, concertsunderthestarskop.com.

7) Machine Gun Kelly

There’s no point in labeling Machine Gun Kelly a Mainstream Sellout, because that’s what the singer-rapper and fiancé to Megan Fox calls himself with the title to his new album, which is his second consecutive non-hip-hop pop-punk release. $16-$141, 8 p.m., 6/26, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com.

8) Corinne Bailey Rae

Back in 2006, Leeds, England born singer Corinne Bailey Rae scored a hit with “Put Your Records On,” a breezy ear worm from her self-titled debut. Her last full length album was 2016′s The Heart Speaks In Whispers, but she has new music planned for 2023 that’s grown out of a residency at Chicago’s Stony Island Arts Bank and is back performing on her Sunlight / Sunlight! tour. Free, 8 p.m., 6/27, Wiggins Park, 2 Waterside Drive, Camden, camdencounty.com.

9) Man Man

The now based-in-Los Angeles Philadelphia band that’s the creative vehicle for Ryan Kattner — who performs as Honus Honus — has become more pop oriented over the course of its nearly 20 year history, though there are still traces of Captain Beefheart and Tom Waits to be heard in 2020′s Dream Hunting In the Valley of the In-Between. Hard Tay’s Night, hosted by saxophonist Taylor Plenn, who also plays in Man Man, gets the party started. $29-$45, 8 p.m., 6/30, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com.