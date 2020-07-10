Mosaic Madness returns Friday.
Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, artist Isaiah Zagar’s colorful and wild creation on South Street, will reopen to the public Friday. It has been shut down since mid-March due to the pandemic.
The Magic Gardens, constructed by Zagar over two decades beginning in 1991 in vacant lots on South Street between 10th and 11th Streets, is an immersive environment made up of used tiles, bottles, bicycle wheels, mirrors, and folk art filling two indoor galleries and a bi-level outdoor sculpture garden.
Tickets must be reserved online and in advance. No tickets will be sold on site. The number of visitors will be limited. (Visitors to the indoor galleries will be limited to 10 at any one time.) See the Magic Gardens website, phillymagicgardens.org, for details.
Masks must be worn by all visitors over age 5, and social distancing will be required. Hand washing and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
The Magic Gardens will now be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays.