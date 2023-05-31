Everything you need to know about the 2023 Philly Pride march and festival

Philly will be awash in rainbow colors on June 4, as Philly Pride kicks off in the Gayborhood. This year’s theme is “Love, Light, and Liberation,” with tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

Philly’s version of Pride events have had a rough four years: COVID-19 canceled all 2020 events; Philly Pride Presents, the host organization for two-plus decades, abruptly disbanded in 2021; a new group, PHL Pride Collective, and non-profit Galaei oversaw the 2022 festivities. As previously reported by The Inquirer, the PHL Pride Collective splintered from Galaei, with some members citing disputes surrounding ownership of the event, engagement with the police, and financial transparency afterwards.

Galaei is the sole organizer of 2023′s march and festival. Floats and vehicles will not be permitted during the former, but the festival encompasses blocks of the Gayborhood, with six stages for performances, family and sensory-friendly areas, onsite therapists, food trucks and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Philly Pride 2023.

When does the Pride March start?

On June 4, get your best Pride attire ready for the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival. The day kicks off at 6th and Walnut streets for the march, rain or shine. Be sure to get there by 10:30 a.m., when the parade starts.

The festival begins at noon, located between Walnut, Cypress, Quince, and Juniper Streets, and spread out amongst different zones, to decentralize festivities, maintain the flow of traffic and also increase accessibility for all attendees, according to Galaei’s event page. The festival runs until 7 p.m.

How much do Pride tickets cost?

Both the march and festival are free, with no registration required.

What is the March route?

The Love Light and Liberation march begins with music, speeches, and a land acknowledgment from the Lenape Tribe.

Around 11 a.m., folks will leave 6th Street, between Walnut and Spruce, led by The Bearded Ladies cabaret group. Marshaled by community organization Philly Dyke March and Galaei’s program coordinator Diamond Anthony, marchers will continue to Walnut and 10th streets, down to Locust Street and into the Gayborhood for the festival.

As you walk, watch for the 200 feet long Pride flag trying to set the record for the biggest Pride flag in Pennsylvania. Galaei designed it to follow the Philadelphia Pride flag colors and added light blue, pink, and white to include the trans community.

What is the Philly Pride Festival?

This year’s Pride features a festival full of events, from family-friendly spaces to low sensory areas and free STI testing. Here are some of the events you can look forward to:

Youth and Family Programming

Bringing children? Check the Youth and Family section between 13th and Juniper and Spruce to Locust Streets. It’s an alcohol- and smoke-free space with what the festival calls “age-appropriate” activities (no details have been provided). The Attic Youth Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence, Galaei’s SPLAT program, Philly Family Pride, and the William Way LGBT Community Center are curating this space.

The Decompression Zone

Despite the beauty of bright, meaningful colors and loud cheers, the environment can cause sensory overload for some folks. If you need a place to re-center or have a quiet break, go to South Sartain Street (between Locust and Manning). This area has free water and snack stations, tables, shade-covered sitting, a cooling station, accessible bathrooms, wheelchair charging docks, adult charging stations, and low-volume relaxing music.

Bailar con amor

Before officially opening its doors to the full LGBTQ+ community, Galaei was dedicated to helping the queer Latinx community. Returning to their roots, they will hold “Bailar con Amor” (”dancing with love”), a space to honor Afro-Latinx heritage through dancing. Grab a partner or groove along at Spruce, between Camac and 12th Streets.

Kiki Alley

Any ballroom lovers? This year’s Pride features Kiki Alley, celebrating Philly’s ballroom history. Visit Chancellor Street, between 13th and Juniper to see performances curated by Sway Philly and BOS Philly.

Sober Vibes

You don’t need alcohol to enjoy Pride, and this area celebrates those who’d prefer to stay sober. At Irving Street between Juniper and 13th, you can find this space, featuring zero-alcohol drinks catered by local bar Writer’s Block Rehab.

Pop Wellness

You might be at Pride to celebrate, but put a pin on it for a moment to get free STI testing at the Pop Wellness section. On Spruce, between 13th and Camac Streets, folks can get free STI testing and MPox shots (previously known as monkeypox), no insurance needed. If you don’t feel like doing it at that exact moment, book an appointment and be linked to care and resources.

Vendors

As you walk around the festival, check out the 200 participating artisans and vendors. LocalsThe Butterfly Corner, TC’s Candle Shop, and South Street Art Mart are among them, to name a few.

Will there be performances?

Philly Pride 2023 has six stages across Kiki Alley, Bailar con Amor, Sober Vices, and the Youth and family sections. Look forward to over 50 performers throughout the day, including DJ Robert Drake, burlesque dancer Rita Brujeria, and performance artist Icon Ebony Fierce.

What food and drinks will be available at Philly Pride?

All the marching and events are sure to make you hungry. Luckily, the festival has a food truck area along 13th Street, between Spruce and Locust. You can look forward to 20 food trucks, including local Indian restaurant Masala Kitchen.

If you are over 21, Cockatoo, Franky Bradley’s, Tabu, and Woody’s are in the area.

Check out Pride on the Eden App.

Apple users can download the LGBTQ+ community app, Eden, to see a full map of vendors, community partners, and events throughout the festival.

Road Closures

The city will announce road closures on May 31st.