In “Soon/Now/Gone,” Erik Ruin and Rosie Langabeer have built a series of zoopraxiscopes, 19th-century devices that predate the cinema, to go in the tunnels and underpasses of the Viaduct section of the park. The pieces flash back to the Victorian era, when the photographs and inventions of moving-picture pioneer Eadweard Muybridge (who spent a portion of his research career at the University of Pennsylvania) helped lay the groundwork for the film industry. Moving between three different locations — from Spring Garden Street to Shamokin Street to the Carlton Street Tunnel — over the two-week span, Ruin’s hand-drawn images will be projected via spinning glass disks that create the illusion of motion; the eclectic Langabeer provides a soundtrack of music and effects that’s triggered by visitors.