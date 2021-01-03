If the virtual school Outschool has popped up on your feed in an endless loop, well, that means you probably have someone school age in your home — and that the internet is watching you. Newbies are invited to a virtual open house to learn more about the courses hosted by the fast-growing, quick-responding, trend-oriented San Francisco-based company that has hosted upwards of 100,000 live online classes in its young life. Meet instructors and ask other parents about Outschool’s one-time book clubs, Hamilton trivia games, and longer-term courses in phonics, the stock market, multiplication, Minecraft, and hundreds more subjects. Prices from $10 per class.