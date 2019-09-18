LumiNature launches Nov. 20 as the zoo’s first major holiday light and sound experience, as well as its first nighttime installation. Running through Jan. 5, 2020, the zoo-wide spectacle will feature elements like a 25-foot tree constructed out of illuminated flamingo lawn ornaments. a 21-foot colored light snake, lighted “grass” filled with stalking cat eyes, hundreds of festively lit penguins, and oversize, illuminated flowers. More details about the exhibits will be released later next month.