The Philadelphia Zoo will usher in this holiday season with a massive multimedia experience that includes more than 600,000 lights, 12 immersive displays, and 6.5 miles of electrical cables to power it all.
LumiNature launches Nov. 20 as the zoo’s first major holiday light and sound experience, as well as its first nighttime installation. Running through Jan. 5, 2020, the zoo-wide spectacle will feature elements like a 25-foot tree constructed out of illuminated flamingo lawn ornaments. a 21-foot colored light snake, lighted “grass” filled with stalking cat eyes, hundreds of festively lit penguins, and oversize, illuminated flowers. More details about the exhibits will be released later next month.
A $3.5 million investment at the zoo, LumiNature took more than two years of planning, and is scheduled to return as an annual holiday season event.
Other elements include seasonal foods, adult beverages, hot chocolate, retail, music, and live performers. Further details, including information about the other LumiNature displays, will be announced in the coming months.
“LumiNature is set to be the most unique and memorable holiday season light extravaganza in the entire Philadelphia and tristate region,” Philadelphia Zoo chief marketing officer Amy Shearer said.
The LumiNature announcement comes after another big one for the zoo: the return of the beloved Zoo Key, which were brought back this summer after cutting the program in 2007.
Timed tickets for LumiNature go on sale in mid-October via the official Philadelphia Zoo website, and will run $24 for adults and $19 for children.