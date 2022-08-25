1. Peter Hook & the Light. The bassist for two seminal British bands revisits his illustrious past. The show opens with songs by New Order, the 1980s New Wave dance band Hook led with Bernard Sumner. Then, Hook & the Light will play Unknown Pleasures and Closer, the two much-loved albums that he, Sumner recorded with Joy Division, before that band’s singer Ian Curtis died by suicide in 1980. El Ten Eleven opens. $32.50, 8 p.m., 8/26, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden, utphilly.com.

2. The Shins. The song that Natalie Portman plays through headphones for Zach Braff in the 2004 movie Garden State is “New Slang,” from the Shins 2001 album Oh, Inverted World. On Friday, the band will celebrate its 20th anniversary a year late at the Franklin Music Hall. The show has been downsized from the Mann Center. Vocal trio Joseph openers. All ages. $49.50-$55, 8 p.m., 8/26, Franklin Music Hall, 431 N. 7th St., bowerypresenbts.com.

3. DIY Super Bowl. There’s a two-day indie festival this weekend at the Ukie Club on North Franklin Street. Friday’s five-band bill is headlined by Speedy Ortiz — whose singer Sadie Dupuis was just on the cover on the New Yorker in illustrated form — with Kississippi, Sweet Pill, twentythreenineteen and Wifeboy. Saturday features Snowing, Ugli, Lisa, Oolong and Short Fictions. Proceeds go to the Trevor Project and the Transgender Legal Defense Fund. $19.57 on 8/26, $20.40 on 8/27, 7 p.m., 847 N. Franklin St., 4333collective.net.

4. Haverford Township Music Festival. The free and always charming Haverford Music Festival — which to be clear, is actually in Havertown — returns on Saturday after a two-year absence. This year’s headliners are esteemed bluesman Joe Louis Walker and Richard Barone and James Mastro’s indie stalwarts The Bongos. Music starts at noon with South Jersey folk duo AFTYN; highlights include instrumental rock luminaries I Think Like Midnight and Alex Fichera-led duo Sharing Contest. Free, 11 a.m., 8/27, Eagle Road and Hathaway Lane, Havertown, haverfordmusicfestival.org.

5. Petite Amie. Their name is French, but Petite Amie hail from Mexico City, and their 2021 album Reviens is a dreamy delight. The five-piece band is the psychedelic project of Carlos Medina, who also plays in the tropical-pop band Little Jesus. Philly bands Nonfiction and Humilitarian open. $12, 8:15 p.m., 8/27, The Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

6. Low Cut Connie. Before the pandemic began, Low Cut Connie teased their 2020 album Private Lives with “Look What They Did,” a piano lament that’s a love letter to a faded Atlantic City. Last December, Adam Weiner and band had a scheduled date at Anchor Rock Club that was canceled due to the spread of the Omicron variant. On Saturday, they finally get to strut their stuff by the boardwalk. $22.50, 8 p.m., 8/27, Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave., anchorrockclub.com.

7. Lady Gaga. The great capital cities of the world are hosting Lady Gaga on her Chromatica Ball tour. London, Paris, Tokyo … Hershey? Yes, Philly-area Gaga fans, you need to head to Chocolate Town to see the Mother Monster. $120-$1500, 7:30 p.m., 8/28, Hersheypark Stadium, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, hersheyentertainment.com

8. Lady B.’s Basement Party. Sunday night is Ladies night, apparently. The legendary Philly DJ born Wendy Clark saw the 5700 block of Wyndale Ave. renamed Lady B Way this month. She’ll host her annual old-school hip-hop party at the Dell Music Center with a formidable triple bill of rappers in KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane and Slick Rick. $40, 7 p.m., 8/28, Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive., dellmusiccenter.com

9. Third World. The summer Sunset Jazz Series in Wiggins Park comes to a close with the reggae fusion band founded the 1970s by Michael “Ibo” Cooper and Stephen “Cat” Coore. The band that had a 1979 hit with a cover of The O’Jays “Now That We Found Love” enlisted Damian and Stephen Marley to produce their most record album, 2019′s More Work To Be Done. Free, 8 p.m., 8/29, Wiggins Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, camdencounty.com

10. My Chemical Romance. The Newark, N.J. pop-punk emo band are playing their first shows since 2013. There’s no new album but the band, known for their theatrical stage shows, did release a single, “Foundations of Decay” in May. Singer Gerard Way got plenty of social media attention this month when he performed in Nashville wearing a cheerleader’s outfit. Meg Meyers and Devil Master open. $129.50-$289.50, , Wells Fargo Center, 8 p.m., 8/29, 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

11. Odesza / Sylvan Esso. Seattle electronic duo Odesza throw a dance at the Mann Center on Tuesday. Featured opener is Sylvan Esso, the electro pop duo of married couple Amelia Heath and Nick Sandborn, who have just released their much-raved-about gurgling new album No Rules Sandy. San Holo and Gilligan Moss are also on the bill. $29.50-$199.50., 8/30, Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

12. Michael Buble. Canadian crooner Michael Buble’s 2011 album Christmas has turned him into a perennial holiday juggernaut surpassed only by Mariah Carey. So expect at least one Christmas song at this end-of-summer show. Buble also has a new album of mostly covers called Higher which include a version of Paul McCartney’s “My Valentine” produced by McCartney, plus covers of Sam Cooke and Bob Dylan. $45-$149.50, 8 p.m., 8/30, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

13. Rammstein. Is German industrial-metal band Rammstein big enough to fill up the Linc? Their stage show certainly is. The six-piece Neue Deutsche Harte band — that translates as New German Hardness — are known for over the top pyrotechnics and their beast of 120-foot-tall, 200-foot-wide fire-breathing stage surely wouldn’t fit in a smaller venue. Be careful you don’t get singed: Temperatures are said to reach up to 600 degrees. $24-$144, 7 p.m., 8/31, Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Way, lincolnfinancialfield.com.