If it seems like everyone’s done a drive-in movie or concert except you, you’ve got one more chance before Labor Day. So, do this: Reserve a space, put them in their pajamas, brush their teeth, pop them in the back seat, and drive to West Fairmount Park for 2016′s original, wild-haired Trolls, as voiced by Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, and friends. (School of Rock is scheduled for Sept. 9 and 11. The Lion King is Sept. 16 and 18. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is Sept. 23 and 25.)