Leave it to the Academy of Natural Sciences to come up with activities we haven’t done with our own kids yet — like making recycled-content fridge magnets, rainwater collectors, and earth-friendly food wrap — and programming that definitely counts as going to science class. The week is all about marshes, streams, water creatures, and conservation biology. The brainy celebration includes an “Ask the Scientists” Zoom on water heroes at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and two live “love the earth” story times on the Academy’s Facebook page at noon on Wednesday and Friday.