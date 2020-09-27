Sitting on the floor, facing the river through a curved glass window, Wyeths in the background, storytime at the Brandywine River Museum of Art is an in-person delight. But watching from a cozy spot at home can be a delight, too. The museum kicks off a month of live readings of art-centric books such as Maybe Something Beautiful by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell (this week), Over and Under the Pond by Kate Messner (Oct. 8), I Got the Rhythm by Connie Schofield-Morrison (Oct. 15), Layla’s Happiness by Maria Hadessa and Ekere Tallie (Oct. 22), and, in time for an artful Halloween, Frankencrayon by Michael Hall (Oct. 29).