In its 31st edition, the Philadelphia Film Festival will be completely in-person, spread over the Philadelphia Film Center, the PFS Bourse Theater, and the PFS East, the revamped version of Ritz East, under the new management of Philadelphia Film Society.

The festival has a lineup of more than 130 films from over 40 countries. While we were spoiled for choice, a few film critics and I decided to pick films that excite us the most. Here are mine.

Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes is the only film to have won top documentary prizes at Cannes and Sundance, where it premiered earlier this year. Based in Delhi, it is the story of two brothers, Nadeem and Saud, and their friend, Salik, who run a fledgling hospital for black kites, the hawk-like birds that dot Delhi skies. As the men nurse the birds back to life, All That Breathes becomes a story about forging kinships in a world that is falling apart. Watch it for its breathtaking cinematography and brilliant and patient pacing.

Oct. 25, 4 p.m., Oct. 26, 6 p.m.; PFS Bourse 2. As a part of PFS On Us, tickets to the film are free but limited.

‘Boycott’

What would you do if you had to choose between your livelihood and your political belief? This is the unfortunate choice the protagonists of Julia Bacha’s documentary, Boycott, are compelled to make. A news publisher from Arkansas, an attorney in Arizona, and a speech therapist in Texas lawyer up and launch a legal resistance against free speech and state legislation that penalizes people and organizations that choose to boycott Israel.

Oct. 27, 3 p.m., PFS Bourse 2; Oct. 30, 12:45 p.m., PFS Bourse 1. As a part of PFS On Us, tickets to the film are free but limited.

Howard Gensler, guest film critic, Philadelphia Inquirer

Before Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans hits theaters later this year comes the semi-autobiographical Armageddon Time from writer-director James Gray (The Yards, Ad Astra). Set in 1980s Queens, N.Y., it’s a story of immigration, race relations, the importance of family, and the pursuit of the American dream, mixed in with a little guilt.

Gray looks back on the friendship he had with a Black schoolmate and how his family broke them apart and pushed him to attend a posh prep school. But when his new, bigoted classmates use racial slurs, his grandfather, whose family escaped the Holocaust, urges him to not remain silent. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong.

Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Philadelphia Film Center; Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., PFS East B

A biopic about “Weird” Al Yankovic is, of course, a parody of a biopic, in which Al, as cowritten by Al, lives a life more in line with his rock star status than reality. It’s the world accordion to Al and the weirdness starts with Daniel Radcliffe starring, and succeeding, as the spoof-writing hitmaker (“My Balogna,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Amish Paradise,” “Polka Face”). Also in the cast are Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) as Al’s mother, Mary, and Philly’s Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.

Oct. 27, 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia Film Center

Stephen Silver, film critic, cofounder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle

The last time the British playwright-turned-filmmaker Martin McDonagh made a movie, it was the 2017 drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which was the closing night film of that year’s edition of the Philadelphia Film Festival.

Five years later, McDonagh’s work returns to PFF, this time as the opening night film. The Banshees of Inisherin, a dark comedy set in Ireland that reunites Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, the stars of McDonagh’s In Bruges. While Three Billboards kicked off many arguments, Banshees has been nearly universally praised in its initial festival run.

Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Philadelphia Film Center; Oct. 19, 8 p.m., PFS East 2

South Korea’s Park Chan-Wook is one of the world’s most celebrated directors; the Film Society recently programmed a four-film retrospective of his work, titled, naturally, “Love Park.”

Now, the director of Oldboy and The Handmaiden is back with Decision to Leave, his first feature in six years. It’s got a plot straight out of the film noir tradition — a detective (Park Hae-il) is sent to investigate a man’s death and becomes entangled with the dead man’s widow (Tang Wei). The film is South Korea’s submission for Best International Film Oscar.

Oct. 22, 5 p.m., Philadelphia Film Center; Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m., PFS East 2

Elizabeth Wellington, columnist, Philadelphia Inquirer

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are known for directing the third installment of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith action flick Bad Boys for Life, FX’s Snowfall, and Disney’s Ms. Marvel. But Rebel, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, is the Moroccan film-directing duo’s most personal project. The 135-minute film tells of the rise of ISIS through the family of a young man who leaves Belgium in 2013 to help Syrian war victims. The younger brother he left behind is in danger of being radicalized. “We wanted to tell the story of how romantic and heroic jihad might seem at first glance and how religion could be used as a weapon,” Arbi told Deadline back in May. Rebel is a part of the festival’s “Sight & Soundtrack” lineup that showcases “films centered on the unifying power of music.”

Oct. 22, 2:15 p.m.; Oct. 29, 4:45 p.m.; Philadelphia Film Center

Till is the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s social justice crusade to show America the horrors of lynching after her son, Emmett Till, is tortured and lynched. Temple graduate Chinonye Chuwku’s 130-minute movie is laser-focused on Till-Mobley’s (Danielle Deadwyler) pain. Playing Oct. 20 as one of the film festival’s centerpiece films, Till opens in theaters on Oct. 21. Till stars 15-year-old Jalyn Hall, whose youthful face amplifies the atrocity, and Whoopi Goldberg as Till-Mobley’s grandmother Alma Carthan. The film will be painful, but it’s important for us to see so we can stop pretending like these crimes against Black humanity did not happen.

Oct. 20; 6:45 p.m.; Philadelphia Film Center

