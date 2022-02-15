The Trey Anastasio-led jam-band Phish will once again play on the beach in Atlantic City this summer, and in addition to August 5, 6 and 7 dates at the Jersey shore, the Vermont-born quartet are playing the Mann Center in Fairmount Park on July 19 and 20.

Last August, the band played a three night stand in the sand on the ocean side of the Boardwalk, in rescheduled shows that had been postponed from their original 2020 dates due to the COViD-19 pandemic.

The Phish shows are the second three night concert run on the beach in Atlantic City to be scheduled this summer. The Tidal Wave festival is scheduled for Aug. 12-14, with Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley as headliners.

A ticket request period (like an online waiting queue ) is now underway at tickets.phish.com, thought Feb. 25 at 12 noon. Tickets for the Atlantic City shows and the Mann shows go on sale to the general public on March 4 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.

Tuesday was a big day for concert news. The Roots Picnic is expanding to two days at the Mann Center in June. Kurt Vile announced his new album (watch my moves) is due April 15 and he is playing two shows at Union Transfer on June 3 and 4, with Natural Information Society opening the first night and the Sun Ra Arkestra the second.

And the Philadelphia Folk Festival announced that it will return to the Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford Township on August 18-22 as an in-person festival for the first time since 2019. No acts have yet been announced, only the dates.