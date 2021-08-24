Popular morning radio personalities Preston Elliott and Steve Morrison, who cohost The Preston & Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR-FM and have been a team for more than two decades, will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago on Tuesday announced eight new inductees in its class of 2021, including national sports talk host Dan Patrick. Elliott and Morrison were selected in the category of “spoken word on-air personality.” The Radio Hall of Fame was founded in 1988 by the Emerson Radio Corp., and the induction ceremony will take place Oct. 28 in Chicago.

“A career in radio has been a dream for me since I was a little kid and to see that dream become a reality was already satisfying enough,” Elliott said in a joint statement from Beasley Media Group, which owns the radio station. “I can’t even begin to imagine what that kid would think if he knew that one day, he would be granted the honor of being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.”

”Looking at the list of luminaries currently in the Radio Hall of Fame, I cannot help but wonder what profound clerical error had to occur to put us into their ranks,” Morrison said.

The duo began working as cohosts in 1998 at Y100 along with former cohost Marilyn Russell. Elliott and Morrison joined WMMR in 2005.

“In their 16+ year run as WMMR’s morning show, Preston & Steve have never shied away from the hard work required to prep and deliver an endearingly honest, positive, and entertaining show,” said WMMR-FM program director Bill Weston, who also is vice president of talent development for Beasley Media Group.

In 2018 on the occasion of their 20th anniversary together, in interviews with the Inquirer, Elliott, a St. Louis native, and Morrison, who grew up on Long Island, reflected on why they and WMMR and its rock radio format have remained popular.

“‘MMR is a lot like the people of Philadelphia: They’re creatures of habit. You’re born here, you grow up here, you stay here, you have kids that are born here and stay here and have a family. ’MMR is the same way,” Elliott said.

”Over the course of my life, I’ve felt betrayed by radio stations when they change formats because it’s like, ‘This audience doesn’t matter to us.’ ’MMR has not done that for 50 years,” Morrison said.