That’s why Prince’s musical life after death is so singular. When a great, long-lived artist dies in our digital age, the immediate mourning period is marked by an explosion of content, dug up and shared on social media until we can’t help but remember what we’ve lost. That happened with Prince when he died in April 2016, just as it had with David Bowie in January of that year, and as it would with Tom Petty the next year.