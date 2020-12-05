Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News” (300 Entertainment). The good news for the rap fan on your list is that the Houston rapper who emerged with “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019 and costarred with Cardi B on the salacious “WAP” video has delivered a debut album that combines her bravado, rhyming skills, inventive beats, and irresistible joie de vivre. Plus, a tour de force Beyoncé cameo on “Savage Remix.” What would be even more good news: if rumors turn out to be true, and Kendrick Lamar decides to release his first new album since 2017 before the end of the year. ($19.99)