Questo has mastered a personal style: T-shirt, trousers, Afro pic. We’re sure he gets plenty of help from the stylist of the Tonight Show, where he leads the Roots nightly. And we already know that Questlove is a foodie, so he’ll clearly get along with Antoni Porowski (Questlove can introduce Antoni to his vegan cheesesteak). The Roots are all about positive vibes and good energy and the Fab 5 could help Questo continue on his wellness journey.