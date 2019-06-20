Much to our delight, Netflix announced on Wednesday that the fifth season of their show Queer Eye would be shot in Philadelphia. Queer Eye has found an audience through the show’s transformative makeovers of its often-inspiring guests taking viewers on an endearing journey in self love.
Philadelphia is actually the perfect place for Queer Eye to shoot its upcoming season because a city known for its cheesesteaks and, um, let’s call it an “athlesiure aesthetic,” could use a kick.
Production for the fifth season starts on June 24, but just in case the Fab 5 don’t have their line-up yet, here are a few suggestions.
New term, new look. Last month, Kenney handily secured a second term as mayor. Typically, there’s nothing wrong with Kenney’s look — he sticks to a safe grey color palette when it comes to his suiting. But we’re lucky if we get a splash of color in the tie. So how great would it be to watch Kenney getting fashion tips from some of the most stylish guys on television?
Kenny’s key mentor: Jonathan Van Ness — how great would be to watch Van Ness’ vivacious personality paired with Kenney’s South Philly spunk?
Eagles center Jason Kelce enjoys the spotlight, especially while sporting Mummers garb, and let’s be honest, dad bods are totally in. In May, Kelce and his wife announced they are expecting their first child, so Kelce could have the opportunity to get pointers on keeping a kid-friendly house. But one thing he doesn’t need help with? His luscious beard.
Kelce’s key mentor: Interior designer Bobby Berk, who can handle kid-proofing and creating a chic living space.
Like most of us, Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman enjoys a comfortable, casual look — maybe even a little too comfortable for a politician. It’s bold that he rarely dresses up in the way the office calls for. His black, short-sleeved button-downs are his signature. But variety is the spice of life, no? Basketball players prove tall guys can be fashion forward, could the Queer Eye guys open up possibilities for the 6 foot 8 inch Fetterman? Of course they can.
Fetterman’s key mentor: Tan France. Wouldn’t Fetterman look good with a French tuck?
Questo has mastered a personal style: T-shirt, trousers, Afro pic. We’re sure he gets plenty of help from the stylist of the Tonight Show, where he leads the Roots nightly. And we already know that Questlove is a foodie, so he’ll clearly get along with Antoni Porowski (Questlove can introduce Antoni to his vegan cheesesteak). The Roots are all about positive vibes and good energy and the Fab 5 could help Questo continue on his wellness journey.
Questlove’s key mentor: Karamo Brown, for all of his self-care needs.
Gritty may be Philly’s (and Twitter’s) newest obsession (he even scored a cameo in the Queer Eye Instagram promo), the Phanatic might need to spice up the look to stay competitive in the mascot market. Gritty is great, but the Phanatic is the OG. Being on Queer Eye would help to remind the city why we fell in love with the Phanatic to begin with.
Phanatic’s key mentor: Tan France