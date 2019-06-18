The Fab Five are officially coming to Philly.
Netflix announced today that their hit reboot, Queer Eye, has been renewed for two more seasons. The fourth premieres July 19, but the show’s hosts are heading to Philly starting June 24 to film for season five, which debuts in 2020.
The announcement confirms rumors of a visit from the show that started cropping up in April, when a Reddit user posted a flyer indicating Queer Eye was casting in town. This will mark the show’s first visit town, with hosts Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture), and Tan France (fashion) previously having filmed seasons on Kansas City and Atlanta.
The Queer Eye team announced the show’s renewal online with a video teaser, which includes a brief appearance from Flyers mascot Gritty.
Based on Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot first premiered on the service in 2018. Featuring an updated Fab Five, the show moved the original’s setting from New York to Georgia. Since its premiere, the series has taken home three Emmy awards, and garnered a score of 91% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Most recently, the Fab Five appeared in Berks County native Taylor Swift’s latest music video, “You Need to Calm Down.”