Questlove’s new Sly Stone documentary will stream on Hulu

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s new documentary on funk pioneer Sylvester Stone is set to release on Hulu. “Untitled Sly Stone” was just acquired by Onyx Collective, a Disney brand focused on producing shows and films from creators of color primarily for Hulu. The release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The currently untitled documentary will focus on the tumultuous life of Stone (born Sylvester Stewart), the funk icon who led Sly and the Family Stone, and examine his legacy. “This film tells the story behind the rise, reign and fadeout of one of pop music’s most influential artists and, in doing so, tells a very human story about the cost of genius,” reads the company’s press release.

This project is the second music-related documentary that Questlove has directed following the Oscar- and Grammy-award winning Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which premiered in 2021. The hit film presented rare and never-before-seen footage from the joyously electrifying Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969 — including concert footage from Sly and the Family Stone. It was also Onyx Collective’s first project when the brand launched in 2021.

In addition to directing, Questlove is an executive producer on the Stone documentary, alongside Stone himself, the rapper Common, and others. Joseph Patel, a producer on Summer of Soul, joins Questlove again as a producer and a writer on this film in collaboration with music journalist Jeff Mao.

Based in San Francisco, Sly and the Family Stone was one of the most impactful and innovative bands in the ‘60s and ‘70s. With an undeniable mix of funk, soul, psychedelic rock, and jazz, it was a massive success. Popular hits include “Everyday People,” “Dance to the Music,” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” The band dissolved in the ‘80s. In 1993, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

At 79, Stone has been out of the spotlight for decades. After attempting a solo career, the musician essentially disappeared from public life. The reclusive legend has struggled with substance abuse for years and at one point was reportedly unhoused, living out of a van in Los Angeles. His story has long been a troubled mystery.

Stone’s participation in Questlove’s documentary will be a rare instance of publicity for the enigmatic rock star. “Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA,” Questlove told Variety when the film was first announced in 2021, adding: “It’s a “Black musician’s blueprint.”