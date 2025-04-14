Philly’s own Quinta Brunson returns to ‘SNL’

Quinta Brunson is heading back to Saturday Night Live.

The Abbott Elementary creator and star — and proud West Philly native — will host the May 3 episode of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series, with first-time musical guest Benson Boone.

It’s Brunson’s second time hosting SNL, following her 2023 debut, where she wasted no time taking a playful jab at sitcom tropes. “I have a show called Abbott Elementary, and it’s kind of unique. It’s a network show, like, say, Friends. Except instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. And instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people, it does.”

Advertisement

She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to her mother, former Philadelphia kindergarten teacher Norma Jean Brunson, who inspired her Emmy-winning role as Janine Teagues. And in a moment that felt more moving than sketchy, she was surprised by a video message from Barack Obama, praising her mom and teachers everywhere.

Brunson made history in 2024 as the first Black woman in more than 40 years to win the Emmy for best actress in a comedy. She’s also become a fixture in Philly headlines, whether it’s for her love of public schoolteachers, the city’s influence on Abbott, or her very on-brand jokes about New York pizza.

The May 3 appearance comes just a few weeks after Abbott Elementary’s season finale airs on April 16 — an episode partially filmed at Philadelphia’s Please Touch Museum. It marked only the second time the series has shot scenes in the city.

While her first SNL appearance didn’t lean too heavily into Philly references — aside from a brief nod to Bill Cosby — this return offers another opportunity to bring some local flair to the stage. Maybe a Wawa sketch. Maybe a Gritty cameo. The city can dream.

Whatever’s in store, Philly will be watching.

Quinta Brunson on ‘SNL’

📺 Saturday Night Live

🗓️ Saturday, May 3, ⏰ 11:30 p.m. ET

📍 Airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock with subscription. Episodes are available to stream on demand the next day.