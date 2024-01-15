Quinta Brunson wins best comedy actress Emmy Award for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Quinta Brunson, West Philadelphia native and creator and star of the ABC hit Abbott Elementary, won lead actress in a comedy series at Monday night’s Emmy Awards. The ceremony, delayed from September 2023 because of the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, took place in Los Angeles.

“Thank you so much. I love making Abbott Elementary so much,” Brunson said through tears as she accepted the award for her portrayal of teacher Janine Teagues. “I didn’t prepare anything!”

Brunson became the second Black woman ever to win the category; the first was Isabel Sanford for The Jeffersons in 1981.

Abbott has been widely acclaimed since it premiered at the end of 2021, winning three Emmys for its first season. Brunson won outstanding writing for a comedy series in 2022.

The show is a mockumentary-style send-up of a fictional Philadelphia public school where the classrooms are underfunded and the teachers are devoted. The show was nominated for eight Emmys overall this year, including best comedy series.

Several of Brunson’s castmates were also nominated, but did not win. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays iconic teacher/role model Barbara Howard, and Janelle James, who plays Abbott’s chaotic principal Ava Coleman, both lost best supporting actresses in a comedy series. Tyler James Williams, who plays Brunson’s will-they-or-won’t-they love interest Gregory Eddie, also lost in the supporting actor category.

The third season of the show will premiere Feb. 7 with a special hourlong episode.

Seasons one and two of Abbott were both packed with Philly references, including a field trip to the Franklin Institute and a school visit by Flyers’ mascot Gritty.

Brunson has said the Philly spirit of the show is intentional. Her mom worked as a Philly kindergarten teacher and the fictionalized elementary school gets its name from the real Joyce Abbott, Brunson’s sixth-grade teacher at Andrew Hamilton Elementary in West Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.