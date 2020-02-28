Pink Sweat$, “17.” Sincere Philadelphia balladeer made his name — which derives from his preferred attire — last year with his R&B hit “Honesty.” The singer, whose given name is David Bowden, was a standout performer at the 2019 Made in America festival and is following two EPs with a debut album due this summer. In this tender love song, which is the first taste of it, he pledges his heart will be as true at 71 as it is at 17.