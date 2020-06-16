When the Aug. 1 date at the Mann was called off last week, the show was classified as rescheduled rather than canceled, so refunds will not be automatically issued. Instead, tickets will be honored for a new date next year, not yet announced. Fans can request a refund once that new date is announced or as of Aug. 9, 2020, whichever comes first. More information is available at livenation.com/refund.