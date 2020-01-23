Waxahatchee, “Fire.” The first single from the fifth album by singer Katie Crutchfield — a former Philadelphian who records as Waxahatchee — was written while she was driving on a bridge over the Mississippi River. It leans into a country-flavored, Lucinda Williams-influenced Americana sound. It’s the first taste of St. Cloud, a new album due March 27 that’s informed by the recent sobriety of the singer, who now lives in Kansas City with Kevin Morby, the indie songwriter with whom she appeared in Atlantic City last month. She plays Union Transfer April 14.