“I have carved out time ... to just have my phone turned off and upside down so nobody can even contact me. I want to make it as much like Comic-Con as I can,” he said. “I’m a huge X-Men fan. I want to see the panel about the upcoming X-Men crossover. I want to see panels on drawing. ... I really applaud them for still having panels that are talking about things like, you know, drawing, cosplay, how to make a movie, how to get press. They’re still doing the bigger panels, like for Disney+ and Marvel TV [but] they’re also still doing those smaller things.”