For family attractions, getting back to in-person business is a tough business. There are new rules, new signage explaining those rules, new hand sanitizer stations everywhere you turn. Interactive, especially-made-for-kids exhibits are temporarily off limits. Please touch has become please don’t.

But there’s another question venues face: Do they increase prices to make up for lost revenue or revert to regular rates, even though they’ve limited access to what you can do there? This week’s offerings have an interesting mix of responses: Sesame Place and Treetop Quest are still splurges, while the Academy of Natural Sciences is doing a popular festival for free (virtually), and the National Constitution Center is offering free admission through early September. As for Johnson’s Corner Farm, well, thank goodness some things don’t change too much.

Treetop Quest

9:30 a.m.–2:30 daily through Aug. 23, then weekends through Nov. 15, $35–$55, (ages 7 and up), reservations required at treetopquest.com (ages 7 and up)

Treetop Quest Philly in West Fairmount Park has reopened for daily climbing, zip-lining and playing in the trees. Masks and gloves are now required, and you're strongly encouraged to bring your own.
Courtesy of Visit Philadelphia
A grove of tall trees in West Fairmount Park is now welcoming back climbers, zip liners, and daredevils for 2 1/2 hours at a time. With the temporary closure of the little kids’ course, climbers must be at least 7 years old — and feel physically and emotionally comfortable making like squirrels. Masks and gloves are required, and guests are encouraged to bring their own (or buy them onsite). Courage recommended.

Johnson’s Corner Farm

10 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday (market 8 a.m.–7 p.m. daily; ice cream window until 9 p.m.), tickets required via activity tickets required in advance at johnsonsfarm.com (all ages)

Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford, N.J., is hosting Sunflower Strolls this week, while the sunflowers last.
Photo by Patrick Ames for Johnson's Corner Farm
Five dollar hayrides are still rolling to the cornfield and peach orchard at Medford, N.J.’s charming pick-your-own, pay-by-the-pound (or the ear) farm. If you’re lucky, you can get in on the tail end of their evening Sunflower Strolls — blooms are going fast; the event ends when they’re gone — with timed tickets (5–6:45 p.m.) available a day ahead at $8 a pop, and stems priced at $1 apiece.

Virtual Bug Fest

Monday–Sunday (August 9), free, full schedule at ansp.org (ages 3 and up)

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University has reopened Fridays through Sundays. This week, they'll present their annual Bug Fest virtually.
Courtesy of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
The Academy of Natural Sciences reopened to the public on Friday with new self-guided tours (but no butterflies, fossil dig, or Outside In exhibit) — but this week’s insect festival is happening virtually. Sad for those who were looking forward to snacking on fried crickets, not sad for the bug averse. There will be a 24-hour cockroach cam, roach races on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Friday through Aug. 9, lessons in backyard entomology and bug drawing, along with video meet-and-greets with some of the academy’s smallest, crawliest residents. Select events — like an interactive “ask me anything” Zoom with an entomologist — require registration.

National Constitution Center

Reopening Wednesday, hours 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday, free through Sept. 5, reservations required at constitutioncenter.org (ages 4 and up)

The National Constitution Center reopens Wednesday with free admission through September 5, which includes access to "Freedom Rising" a 17-minute performance about the U.S. Constitution.
Courtesy of the National Constitution Center
Know what makes a good family attraction even better? Free admission. Free is what this modern anchor of Independence Mall is offering through Sept. 5 — a giant bonus for those of us who can never predict when our little loves are suddenly going to hit their limit. Advanced timed tickets get admission to the center’s signature 17-minute show “Freedom Rising” and selfies with the bronze versions of the U.S. Constitution’s signers. New exhibit on the 19th Amendment opens Aug. 26.

Sesame Place

10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday–Sunday, $50–$61 (ages 2 and under free), reservations required at sesameplace.com/philadelphia (all ages)

Sesame Place is currently open Friday through Sunday. Guests ages 2 and up must wear masks. Abby and Elmo (pictured) don't have to.
Photo courtesy of Sesame Place
Sesame Place turns 40 this year, which means folks who visited as little kids could quite possibly be coming back with their grandkids. This summer, park regulars may not recognize the ol’ place. Open just three days a week for eight hours a day, the Langhorne hang of Elmo, Abby, Big Bird, etc. is purposefully not packed. Many paths are one-way. Everyone ages 2 and up — except the characters — is wearing a mask (but not on water rides). Most rides and most of the water park are open, and there are still staged performances, but no parade — and no hugging Cookie Monster. You’ll be required to choose either a morning session (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) or afternoon session (2:30-6:30 p.m.) for water rides.