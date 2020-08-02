The Academy of Natural Sciences reopened to the public on Friday with new self-guided tours (but no butterflies, fossil dig, or Outside In exhibit) — but this week’s insect festival is happening virtually. Sad for those who were looking forward to snacking on fried crickets, not sad for the bug averse. There will be a 24-hour cockroach cam, roach races on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Friday through Aug. 9, lessons in backyard entomology and bug drawing, along with video meet-and-greets with some of the academy’s smallest, crawliest residents. Select events — like an interactive “ask me anything” Zoom with an entomologist — require registration.