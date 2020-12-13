On a computer monitor, there’s not quite the same grandeur to a Pennsylvania Ballet performance of The Nutcracker as there is in the Academy of Music, but it’s the only way to keep the tradition going this year. Same with the pre-performance tea parties, which, instead of serving tea and sandwiches, include — on four different dates — decorating hula hoops with Candy Cane, learning dance steps and tiara placement with the Sugarplum Fairy, making tissue paper flowers with Dew Drop, or, the piece de resistance, listening to story time with Mother Ginger. Via Zoom. Of course.