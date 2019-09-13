Video from a September 2018 episode of Gillis’ podcast, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, shows Gillis and co-host Matt McCusker (himself a Delaware County native and 2014 Philly’s Phunniest winner) disparaging an unknown city’s Chinatown neighborhood. In segments first reported by freelance comedy journalist Seth Simons, the pair can be heard using mocking accents and racial slurs. The episode itself, titled “Ka-Pow,” has since been deleted from YouTube and the podcast’s online archive.