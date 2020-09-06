Doug Wechsler, wildlife photographer, author and former boss of the world’s largest collection of bird photographs reads and explains The Hidden Life of a Toad for a midday Zoom interactive. The stay-at-home story time is part of the virtual learning pivot of the Darby Creek Valley Association, an organization that protects, cleans up, restores and expands the waters, lands, wildlife, and historic sites in and along 123 miles of streams that run into the Delaware River near Tinicum. Past books and authors have included Creek Critters by Jennifer Keats Curtis and Creekfinding by Jacqueline Briggs Martin. The goal: Teach a bit of biology, introduce a real-life naturalist, and inspire environmental exploration — all in the time it takes them to eat a crustless PB&J.